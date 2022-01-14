Katrina Kaif looks like a total Punjabi Kuddi at her first Lohri celebrations post her wedding; YAY or NAY?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9th December 2021 at Six Senses Fort, Rajasthan. Ever since then, we simply cannot stop fangirling over their romantic chemistry, adorable cuteness and Katrina’s beautiful, ethereal bridal outfits! The couple celebrated their first Lohri yesterday as husband and wife, and blessed us with mushy pictures.

Vicky and Katrina both posted images from their Lohri celebrations and netizens just could not stop gushing over their cuteness. The ‘Sardar Udham’ actor was seen wrapping his arms around his gorgeous wife, basking in the warmth and vibe of the moment. The couple looked jubilant, so in love and their happiness radiated through our phone screens.

Katrina has been the perfect wife and ‘bahu’ as she has been seen fulfilling every Punjabi tradition with ease. From wearing her chudas to flaunting her mangalsutra to cooking her very first meal, Katrina has done it all with utmost ease. She embraced her husband’s Punjabi roots yet again by celebrating her first Lohri ever.

The actress was seen dressed in a satin-silk bright red patola suit. While the outfit in itself was quite simple, the vibrant red colour exuded happy vibes and portrayed Katrina as the perfect new bride. The Phone Bhoot actress layered her salwar suit with an oversized black puffer jacket to shield herself from the cold. Like always, she kept her attire minimal and ditched the accessories. Mrs. Kaushal completed her Punjabi look with a pair of embellished mojris.

On the other hand, Vicky kept his attire dapper and casual. He was seen wearing a black hoodie teamed with black jogger pants. He layered another jacket over his hoodie to stay warm and completed his attire with black sport shoes.

What do you think of the power couple’s Lohri outfits? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Kiara Advani looks bright and beautiful in a fuschia pink co-ord set; YAY or NAY?