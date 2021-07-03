Katrina Kaif lounges in a trendy tie dye sweatsuit and it’s her makeup look that has our heart; Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif’s cute yet chic tie-dye loungewear has our heart but it’s her makeup we’re eyeing on. Check it out

has always been a fan of keeping things simple and chic. Even when she goes OTT she manages to balance things out right and we’ve always been a fan of that. Recently her love for trendy attires have been making quite a lot of headlines. While the summer trends are her recent favourite she even hopped on the short hair bandwagon and chopped her hair in half.

Today, it proved to be no different as the actress shared a series of pictures lounging in her trendy outfit. The actress looked chic as ever as she lounged around in a sweat suit by Zara. the muted lavender hue made for quite the look for the gloomy rainy days. The trendy tie-dye added extra oomph to the outfit. The oversized sweatsuit featured a high-neck crop top and a pair of jogger pants that cinched at the ankle.

While her outfit is to die for, her makeup look is the one that stole the show. With a flawless glowy base working as a great start, the actress highlighted her features well with a soft contour. Smudged kohl added definition to her eyes while a mauve lipstick rounded off her glam.

Adding to the lounge vibe, Kat kept her hairstyle chic yet cute with a textured ponytail with a few strands of hair framing her face. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Katrina Kaif’s breezy yet cute summer dress should be a staple in every girl’s closet; Yay or Nay?

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×