Katrina Kaif in Love Shack Fancy white maxi dress shows how to 'seas your vacay-day' in style; Yay or Nay?

Confession: We can't have our summer dresses shelved. Not sorry about it because these are the ultimate show-stealing stars that continue to set our days on fire. Lucky souls we call ourselves for Bollywood-approved references just do not stop leaving us with envy. To put it right out there, have you seen Katrina Kaif's Maldivian holiday snaps? Looks like vacations are well and happily upon us, here's how to look the fabulous part just like the Sooryavanshi actress.

Currently, at the warm paradise of Soneva Fushi, Katrina's happy birthday crew is busy warming up our days with stellar and super cheerful pictures. Breezy and a gorgeous dress rocked by the 39-year-old diva took the centerstage. Dresses sure know how to throw a classic style wave backed with compliment-garnering potential, as seen here. The Bharat actress picked out a Love Shack Fancy Vania maxi dress for a chill cruise time. She looked fresh, fabulous, and beautiful.

Her monotone white dress featured a deep V-neckline which also had an embroidered lace detail which gave it a noticeably pretty touch. It also looked eye-catching with side cut-outs, sheer mini sleeves curated with crinkled chiffon fabric, and a thigh-high slit. Looks a lot like a must-take-out for brunch, isn't it? Available at Rs. 47,474.31, it has a cute scalloped lace embroidered hem as well. The Baar Baar Dekho actress wore the embroidered number with a single gold chain and kept her OOTD simple with minimal makeup and hair left untied.

Do you love Katrina's white ensemble? Let us know in the comments below.

