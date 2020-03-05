Katrina Kaif loves THESE expensive outfits so much that she has two of each and we wonder if we can have one

When Katrina Kaif likes something, she buys them n all colours and here we have enough proof of it. Check it out

They say ‘if you like it, buy it in every colour’. The same is the case with who has recently proved the quote right. The diva who is known for her gorgeous looks and stunning ensembles has a very distinctive style and there’s no denying that! Classic pieces to gorgeous desi looks and bodycon dresses, the Ek Tha Tiger actress clearly has a thing for these ensembles. Looks like she is not the one to experiment as she sticks with her basics so much so that if Kaif likes something, she buys them in all colours. Now, with a keen eye for stunning pieces, we took a look back at all the times Kat has made the most of her expensive outfits by literally buying them in different colours.

Pigeon corset dress by Rosario

The diva has been known for her fit body and gorgeous curves. Now, what is better than to accentuate it in a stunning corset dress. The actress wore the dress in two colours - black and white with slight changes in the silhouette.

Dolce & Gabanna Ruched Bodycon Dress

Ms Kaif is known to show off her gorgeous curves in body con dresses and there’s no denying her love for them. The diva who recently wore a gorgeous orange number by dolce and Gabanna was seen wearing a similar one last year which was worth a whopping Rs 2.2 lakhs. Now that is what we call an investment!

Alex Perry Dresses

Her love for figure-hugging outfits is just not limited to the Dolce & Gabbana numbers. Kat has been spotted multiple times in the padded shoulder wonders by Alex Perry. She literally has them in all kinds of silhouettes. Check it out

Foral Sabyasachi Lehenga

The actress clearly loves her desi outfits and this floral Sabyasachi lehenga is enough proof of it. The diva owns them in both black and blush pink. However, the best part of it all is that she managed to style them both in completely different ways.

What are your thoughts about Katrina’s wardrobe? Let us know in the comments section below.

