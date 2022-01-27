Katrina Kaif makes an ethical fashion choice in a sustainable neon bikini in Maldives; YAY or NAY?

Katrina Kaif has been the talk of the town ever since she tied the knot with her beau, Vicky Kaushal last month. The actress has since then been posting the most adorable pictures of herself wherein she is seen donning her infectious smile and her new bride glow.

The Sooryavanshi actress helped us beat our midweek blues as she posted temperature raising pictures of herself from her commercial shoot at Maldives, which she has called her ‘Happy Place’. The images set our social media feeds on fire as they featured Katrina looking fiery as ever.

Katrina has been serving a masterclass on dressing tips for the beach. She looked radiant dressed in a neon bikini set and made a case for ethical fashion. The star slipped into a multi-coloured bikini set and a sheer white shirt for the commercial shoot. The bikini was from the shelves of the resort wear label Guapa, and the cover-up was custom-made. The ensemble for the beach outing featured a reversible triangle bikini top in blue and neon green hues. It bore barely-there straps with criss-cross details on the back and a plunging neckline. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress teamed it up with an oh-so-flattering neon, blue and white bikini bottom with a high-rise waist and leg cuts.

A see-through white button-down shirt with an open front and folded cuffs rounded off the beach look. Katrina's bikini set promoted ethical and environment-friendly fashion since the swimwear was made from sustainable Econyl yarn derived from the ocean and landfill waste. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania and Sanam Ratansi, Kat rounded off her look in the most minimalistic way by opting for a dainty gold chain with a pretty charm.

Her makeup was super subtle and perfectly matched the beach vibe. Katrina opted for nude pink lips, a dash of highlighter, blushed cheeks, filled-in brows and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam. She left her locks open in soft beachy waves giving it the most natural look.

What do you think of Katrina’s sustainable beach look? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

