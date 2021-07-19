Katrina Kaif makes a floral co ord by Summer Somewhere look chic and cute; Yay or Nay?

With almost two decades in the industry, has made every trend and outfit look good. Right from making a statement in a saree to taking things to a whole new level in stunning bodycon dresses, Kat knows her way around fashion really well. While the actress has managed to change with the changing times, so has her fashion sense and today, she’s given yet another silhouette, her stamp of approval.

In a couple of pictures shared on her social media platform, the actress picked out a co-ord set that was all things chic and cute. Floral print laid out on a muted blush tone with hints of orange and pink all over. The co-ord set bore a pair of relaxed shorts that showed off her long toned legs. The shorts were paired with a matching crop top that bore ruched details along the front that showed off her toned midriff while being accompanied by ruffled balloon sleeves that cropped right after her elbows.

While the print and the co-ord set was a statement in its own, Kat ditched her usual open waves and pulled her hair back in a messy ponytail with strands of hair flirting with the wind. A pair of mini gold hoops accessorised her look and framed her face. For her glam, the Zero actress then chose for a blushed makeup look with a mauve lipstick and a little definition around the eyes. What are your thoughts about her floral co-ord set? Let us know in the comments section below.

