Katrina Kaif makes heads turn in a flawless white dress as she stepped out for an event yesterday

For an event yesterday, Katrina Kaif bowled us over with yet another flawless look. Her on point makeup pretty much sums up why she is a glam queen! Take a look.

From sheer heavily embroidered sarees to glossy contoured makeup, has been through some major transformation fashion-wise. The actress these days opts for cleaner lines and fuzz-free silhouettes. Be it for a red carpet event or on her way to get on a flight, the diva has been keeping it minimalistic. And who are we to complain? We are loving it! She has been prominently vocal about her love for makeup and with this look she proves that she is the ultimate glam queen. Minimalism these days equals a nude, ‘no makeup’ look. Katrina Kaif here shows us how rosy pink glam can also look subdued and graceful.

For an event yesterday, Katrina Kaif opted for a pristine white ankle length dress. The off shoulder dress featured frill detailing at the neckline, waist and hemline. It also featured sheer sleeves which pinched in at the wrist. The upper portion of the dress had reinforcements on the bust and white button detailing. Furthermore, the dress cascaded in a sheer, straight silhouette. The Bharat star completed her look with a pair of white open-toe sandals and golden hoops. As always for her glam, Katrina wore a thin base layer, filled in her ebony coloured brows and wore ample blush on her cheekbones. She opted for highlighting her most exquisite feature, her eyes. She curled her voluminous eyelashes and added a touch of kohl. For her lips she went for a gorgeous pink hue. She parted her black locks and let them down in soft curls.

This look was definitely a yay for us! We loved Katrina Kaif’s minimalistic white dress and the fact that she elevated her look with impeccably soft makeup. What about you? Comment below and let us know.

