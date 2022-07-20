Katrina Kaif in a Max Mara and gingham printed dress is a pretty blue beach babe; Yay or Nay?

We're well on our way to painting the town all blue. Credits to Katrina Kaif, our very own bay missed her too bits and we're glad she's back after a beautiful and dreamy birthday vacation with her happy bunch. One can never have enough vacations and then there are us who just can't stop loving what the Maldivian sea witnessed, celebrities and fashion. Who would have thought we'd be yearning to see the season of sun-kissed skin and sultry days so very much? Looks like the dopamine rush is having its moment again, many thanks to the Sooryavanshi actress and her holiday crew.

Do you want to feel the blues again? The fashion kind, it's looking good and bright. Love and only love is what we see in Katrina's latest snaps. Yes, we found pretty ways to put back blue on our style radar and the menu says maximum chic. Joining the bandwagon with us? Here we give you a decode of two of her looks.

Chilling with your girl gang is always a great idea, isn't it? While you get to be the most comfortable self with them around you, let your style show the same. Seen here with Isabelle Kaif, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sharvari Wagh, Katrina rocked a Max Mara blue printed mini dress priced at Rs. 23,597. Designed with cotton muslin fabric, this partially sheer ensemble looked lovely with a plunging V neckline, a front slit, and full sleeves which had its fair share of flare and a front tie-up drawstring detail. You could style yours with a bikini and keep it untied as per your preference. For a stellar look, follow the starlet's steps and seal your beach babe look with tinted sunnies. The diva's hair was styled into a middle part and clipped at the back. Less is more, hope you remember. Now, this is visible in your simple makeup game.

We're reading date-ready, what about you? Here, goes the gorgeous gingham printed dress. This strappy outfit featured a plunging neckline attached to it was a knotted and a ruched detail and a tiny cut-out which is the stand-out element here. Its hem had a pleated flare-like feature, now that's fabulous. Her natural, untied hair looked on fleek and so did her minimal makeup.

