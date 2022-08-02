Katrina Kaif in a Monse striped shirt dress shows how to get ready for 'Koffee' on a 'Kool' note; Yay or Nay?

To be deemed stylish you don't need to put every fashion trend on your checklist. To decipher this in simple words, the formula could be a single trend or something that's too old yet knows how to be the star of the show. Looks like stripes are back to put every other new trend on freeze. From Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria, your celebrities are showing you how to dress up impeccably chic just in case you're out of practice from rocking classics.

One word for Katrina: Queen. Having tapped into a timeless look once again, the Phone Bhoot actress showed us how to sip some 'Koffee' in style. Why must you deck up only when you have brunch, dinner or so on in mind? Keep your rule to slay uniform while you chat with your favourite person and get yourselves a warm beverage. Here you go, consider this as your style sheet.

Celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel picked out Monse's shirt dress for Katrina. Designed with silk-twill fabric, this printed midi dress featured a cascading waterfall hem complimented with ruffles and deconstructed work. This ensemble with an asymmetric hem had more to notice such as a thigh-high slit, a collar, full sleeves, and an overlap detail for a neckline.

It costs approximately Rs. 109,748, a good detail you need if you are interested to have this dress in your closet. Shining bright as one should, Katrina rocked metallic tie-up heels from The Attico and silver hoop earrings. Her hairdo had a middle part and her makeup looked dewy and heavily highlighted.

