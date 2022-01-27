Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy: 5 Times celebs looked like an angel from the heavens in serene white lehengas

Lehengas are always a must-have during all festive and wedding seasons. While each of us has a preference towards a vibrant melange of colours, classic white is something that can instantly bring the spotlight on you and make a statement. White is serene, calm, luxe and sophisticated. Here are 5 celebs who made our hearts flutter in their angelic look in white lehengas. If you are looking for style inspirations for a desi look to slay the wedding season, scroll on to find 5 stunning looks in white.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s Haldi celebration saw her in a gorgeous white Sabyasachi lehenga. While most brides opt for yellow outfits for the ceremony, the actress’ organza lehenga acted as a pristine base that complimented the Haldi covered face of hers. Her ivory organdy lehenga featured with gota and tilla embroidery and was teamed up with an organza dupatta in gota and marori embroidery, trimmed with kiran. She accessorised up with her floral jewellery which were tea-dipped to bring a vintage rustic look.

Tara Sutaria

The Tadap star looked ethereal in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga that came with a full-sleeve blouse with detailed intricate embroidery and crystal work on it. The blouse featured a plunging neckline and an extended panel at the midriff with a beaded hem. She surely looked like a princess in it. Subtle glam makeup, hair pulled back into a sleek bun, jhumkas and matching ring completed her stunning look in white.

Sara Ali Khan

As we know, Sara Ali Khan is obsessed with white and it would be a shame if we don’t add her enchanting look in white lehenga to the list! Her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla featured a plain white flared skirt and matching soft organza dupatta paired with a sleeveless blouse that was covered with 3D floral applique work. Simple makeup up with glossy lips and kohl-rimmed eyes gave an elegant touch to her angelic look!

Khushi Kapoor

The star kid, Khushi Kapoor has a gorgeous collection of lehengas and her all-white Manish Malhotra number is steal-worthy! Her full sleeve high neck blouse came with pearl embellishments on the sheer top teamed with a capacious full-length skirt. She teamed it with a poky straight ponytail, red lipstick and a pair of pearl earrings and looked ravishing as ever!

Mouni Roy

The newlywed star, Mouni Roy is also a fan of this colour and we still can’t get over her awe-inspiring look in white organza lehenga from Idaho Clothing. Her gorgeous lehenga consisted of a sheer puff sleeve blouse, billowing skirt with embroidery in gold and a matching dupatta. She accessorised up with an antique golden necklace, maang tikka and dangler earrings and complimented her glam makeup to the festive spirit of her look.

Whose white lehenga look do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

