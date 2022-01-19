Katrina Kaif to Nora Fatehi: 6 Divas who looked like six yards of elegance in a blush pink saree

Sorbet pastel tones have been an ongoing trend this wedding season! From the bride to the bridesmaids, all the ladies are going with a pastel toned traditional out much unlike the previous times. We have spotted our Bollywood divas flaunting blush pink traditional outfits and creating quite a storm. Blush pink is definitely a must-have colour this wedding season! Pink is the colour of universal love of oneself and of others and hence, one can never have enough pink!

Kangana Ranaut

Adorned in a pastel pink saree, Kangana Ranaut looked absolutely divine. The minimalism of the saree added royalty and grace to Kangana’s demeanour. Kangana decked the plain yet elegant saree with a heavy pearl necklace that further revved up the attire. This saree would make an amazing wear for a summer wedding as it gives a fresh daytime look.

Katrina Kaif

The chiffon saree Katrina wore was from Manish Malhotra's label. The blush pink sheer saree was decked in gold and silver sequined borders in a triangular pattern and floral design. The actress teamed the six yards of elegance with a sleeveless blouse embellished in gold and silver sequins matching the saree's border and featuring a scooped neckline. For her jewellery, the Tiger 3 actress chose a ruby and stone adorned statement ring, a bracelet, and matching drop earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi looked like a dream in a blush pink saree by Manish Malhotra. The solid coloured saree was paired with an intricately embellished blouse that bore the designer’s signature beadwork, as well as floral embroidery. The result was a look that is elegant and elevated without trying to be the life of the party. The strappy pink and green floral sequined blouse paired perfectly with what was otherwise a plain saree. She coupled the look with statement earrings that matched the green on the blouse.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looked right out of a fairytale in this alluring blush pink embellished saree by Tarun Tahiliani. The pre-pleated saree featured a resham embroidered blouse that added an oomph factor to the attire. Nora kept it simple by accessorising the outfit with statement pearl earrings. This modish saree is a must-have for a cocktail or a reception party.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra looked ravishing in a sheer blush pink saree by Sabyasachi that she wore at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding. She looked like her ‘Desi Girl’ self in the saree but the vintage elements added to it, surely worked out in her favour! While she went old school with her styling, she added that extra bit of oomph by pairing her organza wonder with a matching plunging blouse that surely made a statement! She sealed the look with pink roses in her bun, round frame sunglasses, diamond drop earrings, a watch and a dainty chain.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri draped herself in a silk saree and looked gorgeous as always. The six yards of elegance was from the shelves of the designer label Kshitij Jalori. The woven blush pink saree was adorned with detailed gold brocade and buti embroidery done all over. She draped the ensemble in a traditional style, thus showing off the embroidery done on the pallu. The star paired the saree with a half-sleeve blouse in the same pale pink shade and decorated with a U neckline and gold brocade work. She teamed the saree with a gold bracelet, matching ring, and chandelier drop earrings featuring multi-coloured gemstones.

Which diva’s blush pink saree do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

