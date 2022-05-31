Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi to Kriti Sanon: 7 Divas who made a case for summer slay in orange bodycon dresses

It's that time of the year when passing a day without sunshine feels incomplete. Binging on vitamin D is the order of the day, isn't it? Good for your health and your closet too. Let's get to what is anything but a killjoy this season, the striking orange. The fandom for the hue has bubbled up with time for its playfully glamourous and could help you with locking your chicest ensemble from dawn till dusk. We're so not over summer fashion, especially bodycon dresses, and here's how to wear these in orange same as your Bollywood divas like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Nora Fatehi.

Katrina Kaif

When in doubt, it's no more 'go black' but 'go orange'. For a date night, opt for an Alex Perry bodycon dress with shoulder pads, zipper detail at the back, and a sensuous back diamond-shaped cut-out. The Sooryavanshi actress styled her look with triple-strapped stilettos.

Kiara Advani

Fancy something Y2K for a beach party? If floral prints have moved past your current must-haves, check out this marble print. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress rocked a halter-neck body-hugging dress with colourful stacked bangles, rings, and silver earrings.

Nora Fatehi

Party-ready, yet? Vamp up your style in a thigh-high slit dress. The Kusu Kusu dancer served an eye-candy look in a maxi dress with a halter-neck and ruched detailing. She looked like a golden girl with pointed-toe pumps and jewellery.

Kriti Sanon

Sequin fans go wowza and get ready for a cocktail night. Keep your look light in an Alina Anwar Couture mini dress with a close neck and three-quartered sleeves with ruched detailing. Sukriti Grover rounded off the Bachchhan Paandey star's OOTD with white tie-up stilettos, gold hoop earrings, and rings.

Deepika Padukone

Flatter yourself in a David Koma ribbed knit dress. Get brunch ready in this body-hugging number with cut-outs and a keyhole neckline detail. The 83 actress was styled by Shaleena Nathani in this hot ensemble that had a sexy back opening and an asymmetric hem. A mix of black and gold spiced up the starlet's look.

Suhana Khan

Think a pick-me-up glam move, think this one-shoulder dress for a date. The Archies star kicked off her birthday look in a strappy dress with aplomb. It hugged her body curves and cropped above her knees. With just drop earrings, she sealed up her night's look.

Ananya Panday

In a peachy and orangey state of mind? Crushing on a dopamine dressing trend? You're at the right spot with this mini dress and blazer. The Liger actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in a strappy bodycon dress with a bustier coloured in peppy orange which matched with that of her neon single-breasted blazer. To complete her look, lace-up stilettos were picked out.

Whose look do you want to re-create? Let us know in the comments below.

