Katrina Kaif pairs her retro polka dot shirt with a chic leather skirt; Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif makes a chic statement as she pairs her polka dot shirt with a bright skirt. Check it out

has always been on top of her game when it comes to everything beauty and fashion and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress has clearly won millions of hearts with her gorgeous looks and stunning performances and her decade long career is enough proof of it. From her amazing work in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan to her impeccable acting in Zero, Katrina has managed to raise the bar high each time. Now, the actress has clearly picked up a trick or two when it comes to fashion as now she is clearly on a roll with her stunning wardrobe.

Today, the actress experimented with her style and made a chic statement. For the day out, she chose for a solid-hued yellow leather skirt and instead of balancing it out with a simple tee, she switched thing up. The actress showed enough of her toned midriff as she styled the skirt with a cropped polka dot shirt that was tied up in the front. A simple pair of hoops accessorised her look while strappy heels added height to her already tall frame.

Keeping her long brunette locks open, she opted for soft waves that casually brushed her shoulders. Soft smokey eyes, flawless base and neutral lips completed her look.

We loved her chic new look and clearly think that she is rocking polka dots in style. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

