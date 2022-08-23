Katrina Kaif in Pankaj and Nidhi co-ord set is a beauteous blast of colours and prints; Yay or Nay?

There's no end to glamour and it's something we have been time and again exposed to. With a multitude of trends to say check to and prints to play up our looks with, the streak of all good things continues to grab our attention. The latest to have our hearts is Katrina Kaif's outfit which is all about a print and colour fest. Such is the magic of the Sooryavanshi star's style, relatable, easy to decipher and so pretty. What we have lined up for you here was beloved in summers, it can't get any louder as to why. You know it, we know it and we know together do we want these in monsoon? Let's draw a conclusion now.

When we see prints and colours together, we stop and consciously do not allow our eyes to move an inch; here's why. Something as lovely as seen on Katrina will have it go straight on our mood board. We've all had at some point gone through the blues when we knew summer was on its last legs. So good were the dresses, skirts, shirts and crop tops. The charms of summer can always look good come any season and this is the proof you can look at when in doubt.

Where to find these you ask? Pankaj & Nidhi. Seen on Katrina is the cherie printed shirt designed in chanderi fabric. This Rs. 10,800 attire featured a close neck, short sleeves with ruffled cuffs, and a mix of colours and floral prints. To bring it a close match, this was teamed with a co-ordinated tailored high-waisted divided skirt which also had a belt. Her sleek and sheen hairdo was beautifully complimented with semi-dewy makeup.

Is this outfit a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: 7 Celebs and their breezy cute white maxi dresses





