Katrina Kaif, Parineeti to Sara Ali Khan: Innovative designer sarees to make a statement this wedding season

Wedding season is here in full swing and if you're looking for fresh styles of sarees to sport, we have you covered!

Shaddi season has commenced and there is no way to escape it. Every time you open Instagram or Facebook, somebody new has tied the knot. Not just that, you too have been invited to weddings both on zoom and in person. It's not like we need an actual occasion to dress up, but if you're looking for something new designs of sarees to sport, we have you covered!



In no matter what she wears, Katrina Kaif manages to look fabulous. If you are looking for a new design saree to wear, take a cue from this diva and pick out a simple floral number and style it with full sleeves and a belt to accentuate your waist.



For an elegant yet statement-worthy look, Parineeti Chopra's lace black number will do you good. When the diva sported this lovely black saree, she went viral! pair it with a cut-sleeve blouse with a plunging neckline and statement earrings to complete your look!

Sara Ali Khan

Don't feel confident pulling off a nine-yard drape? Sara Ali Khan's fusion saree will do you good. Instead of a traditional petticoat, tuck your saree into a pair of skinny pants or leggings like she did, for a traditional look that is comfortable and easy to move around in!

Kiara Advani

For yet another fusion look, make Kiara Advani your millennial muse! We love how she turned this gharara set to a traditional saree by just draping the dupatta around her! Style it with an elegant kundan set like she did and you will have everybody talking about your fancy new design saree!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Want to amp up the dazzle and shine with your look? Kareena Kapoor Khan's sequin number is just your pick. The actress kicked off the sequin saree trend that became a huge rage! Take note from Bebo and style this with a bralette-style blouse for a sexy siren look at the shaadis you attend.



Elevating the glam, Malaika Arora dazzled in an unconventional number by Amit Aggarwal, making for a fabulous new design saree for this wedding season. Her outfit that came with the pleated drape attached, is perfect for millennials who are going for the fuss-free look.



Want to go the traditional route and stick to your roots? Silk sarees should be your go-to! We love how Deepika Padukone manages to drape her collection of designer sarees in silk while also ensuring that her accessories are on point. This rani pink saree with a simple gold choker and earrings set looked every bit elegant on the actress who styled it with her hair pulled back into a slick bun and smokey eyes.

Which of the diva's innovative design sarees is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan takes her maternity style down the sporty route in a monochromatic look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×