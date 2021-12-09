Katrina Kaif is the PERFECT Sabyasachi bride in a red and gold lehenga for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has been the talk of the town for over a month now. The two Bollywood stars have been rumoured to be dating for over a year and finally got hitched on December 9 in Rajasthan while surrounded by their close friends and family. Everything from the designer outfits to the food, guest list and more have been speculated.

In their first couple picture, the newlyweds are seen with big smiles on their wedding day. Katrina Kaif rocked a traditional red bridal outfit from Sabyasachi and looked like the ultimate Punjabi bride in it! The Sooryavanshi actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a red and gold lehenga which featured handwoven matka silk tilla work a thick gold embroidered zardozi border in velvet. The diva draped the outfit with a sheer red veil which also featured a similar traditional gold embroidered border, over her head. Her outfit as per Sabyasachi's instagram account paid homage to Vicky Kaushal's Pubjabi roots

Kat's hair was styled into a neat bun and secured with flowers. Kat's accessories also by Sabyasachi included a gold matha-patti, an elegant nose ring, heavy red traditional chooda (bangles), a statement gold necklace nade from 22k gold and uncut diamonds, two massive diamond rings and gold kareele.

Kat's henna design was a deep, rich shade and went all the way up to her forearms, featuring traditional and ethnic motifs all over, adding to her rich look.

Beside her, Vicky Kaushal looked like royalty in a traditional white sherwani also by Sabyasachi and traditional headpiece as he was all smiles with his new bride. The groom's ivory outfit featured classic Bengal tiger buttons on his kurta. He also sported a tussar and georgette shawl with zari borders. His safa featured jewels by Sabya and he also wore a statement necklace that was studded with emeralds and quartz in an 18k gold piece.

Katrina Kaif was styled to perfection by her go-to stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania for her big day. It's safe to say the duo look perfect and happy in love with each other. We loved Katrina and Vicky's outfits for their grand wedding in Jaipur and can't wait to see the rest of their looks. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

Here's wishing the two a very happy married life!

