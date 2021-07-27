Katrina Kaif picks out a bright ruffled maxi and it’s perfect for your next date night; Yay or Nay?

has always been a fan of floral outfits and there’s enough proof of it. Right from sarees to lehengas and everything else in between, the actress has made sure to include her love for florals in them all. While classics have been a go-to for her, she’s often found a way to include this print in her trendy wardrobe. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the actress stepped out looking like a true fashionista.

If you have a date night with bae coming up, Katrina Kaif’s recent look can serve as enough inspiration. The actress stepped out in the city last night looking like a gorgeous diva. She picked out a bright coloured yellow dress and made sure all eyes were on her. The contrasting floral orange added extra oomph to the look. The strappy wrap dress then featured ruffles in the front while being accompanied by the same around the hem.

The high-low hemline then showed off her long toned legs while a pair of orange strappy flats perfectly matched the outfit. Katrina being her true diva self let her hair down in her soft signature waves that casually brushed her shoulders while she opted for a neutral-toned makeup to round off her look. Kaif then ditched her accessories and let her bright dress do all the talking. What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kiara Advani did colour blocking right in an orange Sonaakshi Raaj pantsuit & hot pink heels: Yay or Nay?