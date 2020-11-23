Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: 5 Black bodycon dresses that were enough to steal the show

Celebs often go the safe route and opt for classics that are sure to make a statement. Check it out.

Celebrities love to play dress up and there's no denying that! Experimenting with new trendy styles have always been on their agenda, however, they are often making sure to play it safe in designs they know will suit them the best. Black dresses also popularly known as LBDs have always been a celeb favourite when it comes to looking their best selves without stepping out of their comfort zones. So today we have with us the top 5 black bodycon dresses that stole our hearts!

First up we'll start with a bodycon dress that wasn't just a safe choice but it also managed to create a statement with the way it was styled. made the most for her simple full-sleeved wonder with statement earrings and gorgeous glam that elevated the look to a whole new level. She also styled it with show-stopping pair of heels and made sure that in spite of the simple dress, there were elements enough to steal the show.

Next, we have Kriti Sanon who took her love for mini dresses to a whole new level in this embellished bodycon. The plunging neckline and statement sleeves stole the show and how! She further let her outfit do the talking with sleek hair, smokey eyes and a pair of sky-high heels.

Another bodycon that we are reminded of is by the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan who chose a similar mini dress with statement sleeves for a red carpet event. While the black dress was a classic choice, the statement sleeves did end up giving it a trendy twist. With a red lip and sleek mane, she gave us a lesson on pulling off classics the right way!

Jonas is next on our list as the actress chose for a classic silhouette for a red carpet event. The actress looked every bit stunning in a plunging sequinned dress that fit her body like a glove. With a few ruffle details on the sleeves and neutral glam, PeeCee showed the world how it's done!

Saving the best for last, we have who not only manages to slaying every bodycon dress but she surely manages to bring something new to the table each time. The actress looked glamorous in a caged dress that cinched at the waist and hemmed right below her knees. With neutral makeup and her mane flowing in the wind, the actress made quite the statement with her black bodycon.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kriti Sanon to Katrina Kaif: 3 Times celebs kept things simple and elegant in a silk saree

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×