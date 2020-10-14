Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 3 Times Bollywood celebrities showed us how to wear striped pantsuits 

Stripes never go out of style and neither do pantsuits. Merge them together and you have Bollywood's favourite trend!

When it comes to putting their most fashionable foot forward, nobody does it quite like Bollywood divas do. On red carpets, to events and even when it comes to running errands, they are immensely put together and have been showing us how to put looks together and carry off tricky outfits as well. One thing they cannot get enough of, is pantsuits. And one pattern that never seems to go out of style, is stripes! Merge them together and you've got Tinsel towns favourite trend - striped pantsuits!

For an event, put on her ultimate boss lady look in a white pantsuit with black stripes. She styled a simple black top beneath her double-breasted blazer. Hoop earrings and her hair styled into a messy ponytail completed the actress' look.

Jonas too sported a similar pantsuit. Her version though involved a simpler blazer and a turtleneck black top she wore beneath it to keep warm. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun and black stiletto pumps completed her powerful look.

's version was slightly different though. The Chhapaak actress picked out a blue and white version to stand out. She styled her pantsuit sans a top underneath and contrasted her look with popping orange stilettos. Dark sunnies and her hair styled in a loose ponytail completed the diva's look.

Who according to you styled the stripe pantsuit better? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 5 Times Anushka Sharma preferred simplicity over extravagant desi looks and still looked GORGEOUS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×