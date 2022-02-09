Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Celebs who proved ruffle dresses are the prettiest

Valentine's week just makes you want to succumb to the beauty of it. Love is indeed in the air and we can't just sleep over it. A fashion star would take this to her heart and would want to style herself all-out. Who would say no to a romantic dress-up game? If not for dates at least a few selfies would work. We are sure that we had you at the latter and here's why we think ruffles would make for a flirty and cute bet. We took a glance at the style notes of our Bollywood beauties and they look so love in ruffle dresses.

Want to give a thumbs up from your end as well? Here's how to flaunt and indulge in a romance of great style. Take your tips now.

Janhvi Kapoor

Say blue or nothing. The Roohi actress wore a one-shoulder dress from House of ExC that looked the prettiest with a cut-out and the high-low ruffled hem. Reach peak hotness level with gold hoop earrings, rings, and pastel pink strappy stilettos with feather detail.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Girl, who says the world has had enough of pink? Forget the red, go for pink is all that we swear by right now. The Dhadkan actress dressed up pretty in a one-shoulder gown by Tran Hung. This multi-layered ruffled number was designed with tulle which paved the way for a princess-y aesthetic. A broad satin belt sat right on her midriff and we loved the hot take with that of the thigh-high slit. We approve of the little drama from the strappy stilettos.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Are you even living the spring fashion life if you do not go with a floral printed dress? The White Tiger starlet's high low attire with a ruffled hem, a thigh-high slit, and an overlap detail are the reasons we're bookmarking this look right away. Do you feel like your dress will steal all the thunder? Count on accessories like a belt, a mini arm candy, pumps, black sunnies, and a studded necklace.

Katrina Kaif

For the love of a February style win, let's ditch the red and do a white dress. The Sooryavanshi actress knows just how to pull off anything under the sun. Her off-shoulder maxi dress consisted of a corset and tiered layers of ruffles. All the extra ruffles you see are the added treats to make it look more glam! She sealed off her look with strappy stilettos.

Deepika Padukone

Look at the hue pink ruling our hearts over and over again. Here's what looks like love to us this month. If you're about to hit a reception party or a cocktail, get the spotlight to be yours in a Michael Cinco mermaid-style pleated gown. The fit-and-flare number had an exaggerated and statement ruffle neckline, a deep back that's simply swoon-worthy. How many layers of ruffles are too many? There's no answer to this. The Gehraiyaan actress rounded out her look with Chopard's diamond earrings.

Which diva's look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 2022 Year of the Tiger: 5 Times Ranveer Singh's natty outfits proved the animal print is here to stay