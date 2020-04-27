Katrina Kaif proves to be the ULTIMATE style icon and these glamourous looks are enough proof of it

Katrina Kaif’s style over the years has made our jaws several times and here are our top favourite looks by the diva. Check it out

has been one of the most reputed actresses of Bollywood and her more than a decade long career is enough proof of it. With a career that long, she has clearly picked up a trick or two when it comes down to all things fashion and beauty. For as long as we can remember, she has been slaying it all with her gorgeous style and stunning glam. With each event, she manages to raise the bar high and there’s absolutely no denying that!

While she has been on top of her fashion game, it is her red carpet style and glamorous looks that have left is speechless over the years. So, while we have very little on our agenda today, we got to stalking and listed down a few of our favourite looks by the diva. Kat surely knows how to rock red on a red carpet and we clearly are in awe!

Body-con gowns are her go-to and as a matter of fact, this one also happens to be red!

Well, moving away from the colour of love, she managed to make a rocking statement in this Alex Perry wonder. Who thought that the combination of strong shoulders, plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit would look so good!

Saree is an unconventional choice for a glamorous event considering it is not her usual go-to. But, just look at that!

Did we mention the fact that a glamorous event or not, Kat knows all the ways to rock the drape with ease!

Now, we cannot have a look by Kat without some sizzle, right? This Julien Macdonald gown did all the right things!

Lehengas for the win and Sabyasachi seems to be her favourite in that department!

Well, if you have Kat around, you know she will stir things up and this pantsuit by Nikhil Thampi does just that!

Lastly, if you have curves like that, this mini dress is the best thing to make jaws drop!

Which look of the diva is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below. For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif instructing sis Isabelle to make an omelette in THIS throwback video is every elder sibling ever

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×