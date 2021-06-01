Katrina Kaif proves florals are her go to outfit for EVERY occasion & aced every look from sarees to shirts

The diva has picked the floral print to fall back on. Take a look!

When sports a new outfit, it becomes an instant trend. The diva is a fashionista in every sense and often keeps her looks comfortable while ensuring she also looks glamorous. While we are certain that the actress loves her solid coloured outfits, when it comes to prints, time and again Katrina has fallen back on florals, so much so that she has just the right floral outfit for every occasion. Take a look!

When out and about for promotions and events, the diva likes to keep it casual while also adding a touch of sparkle to her look to glam things up. We love how she styled this floral shirt with a pair of glittery joggers and high heels in the same tone. She makes the complicated look so easy to pull off!

A floral dress is something every girl has in her closet. Katrina Kaif is no different. While she has a range of floral dresses in her wardrobe, one that we love and can't get enough of, is this mid-length white outfit with colourful flowers splattered all over. Styled with white block heels, this makes for the perfect date night outfit.

When she wants to add a touch of fun and quirk to her look, like everyone else, Katrina Kaif picks out a jumpsuit. For the promotions of a film, she wore a floral jumpsuit over a simple white tee to balance it out. Tan sneakers in a shade that matched her jumpsuit and messy hair completed the actress' look.

A fan of desi looks, Kat also channelled her love for florals into ethnic pieces. Case in point, this sunshine yellow sharara set. The kurta bore minimal colourful floral embroidery on the corners of the outfit and flared sharara pants with the same scattered work all over. A simple dupatta and statement earrings completed this look.

What better way to make a statement than wear a lavish lehenga? Since Katrina is one to let her outfits do the talking, she picked out this white floral Sabyasachi number with pink flowers all over. Looking like a botanical beauty, she completed this look with statement chaandbaalis and her hair styled straight.

An Indian girl's wardrobe is almost incomplete without a saree. The Sooryavanshi actress looked elegant in a daisy printed saree styled with a simple black blouse. Poker-straight hair and minimal makeup topped off this fuss-free look.

