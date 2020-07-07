Katrina Kaif is the QUEEN of bodycon dresses: All the times she proved nobody wears the silhouette like her

The actress has time and again sported the figure-hugging silhouette to prove that nobody can carry off bodycon dresses as well as she can!

One actress who has managed to make her way into the Bollywood film industry and won hearts with her dance moves and acting, is . The actress has come a long way since she began and even paved a way for herself in the beauty and fitness industries along the way! Katrina today is known as one of the fittest actresses who pushes herself to test her limits and her rock hard abs are visual proof of this.

To show off the body she worked so hard to attain, Katrina often sports body-hugging silhouettes that flaunt her curves. Take a look at all the times the actress donned figure-hugging numbers and made jaws drop at the same time!

A shade that flatters her like no other, is pink. And she made the most of it in this one-shoulder bodycon dress with a puffy mutton sleeve as she posed seriously for the camera.

Soon after, the actress opted for a bold look in a bright red bodycon full-length dress with a plunging neckline by designer Naeem Khan. It showed off Katrina's curves and if we look close enough, you can even get a peek at her rock-hard abs through the outfit!

Looking like a ray of sunshine, Kat's next pick was a cold-shoulder yellow bodycon number that ended just below her knee to keep the look modest but still sexy. We love how she styled it with a minimal gold dangling earring and her usual side-parted hair to complete her look.

A dress that floored all her fans, was the baby pink Alex Perry dress that also ended just below her knees. The one-shoulder number featured a pleated cape-style sleeve that flowed in the wind. Her makeup was as dainty as her outfit to complete her look.

Looking absolutely sizzling, Katrina's next outfit was item-girl worthy! She dazzled in a silver mini bodycon dress that not only hugged her curves but also showed off cleavage. To elevate her look, she opted to style her hair in the wet hairdo and smokey eyes completed her look.

Looking like a million bucks in a Dolce and Gabbana number, Katrina opted for a ruched tangerine dress for a promotional event. The ankle-length number was flattering on her slender figure. To neutralise her bright outfit, she opted for tan heels to complete her look.

Looking truly phenomenal in Rasario, Katrina opted for a black bodycon number with a neutral corset-like design at her waist to further enhance her figure. She styled this clean look with black stilettos and looked sharp for an event.

Which of them is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×