Katrina Kaif in Reformation's floral printed dress and a shirt defines a casual-cute look; Yay or Nay?

Layers on layers are still in. Sounds very winter-ish right? Although summer is officially upon us, you can't let a chic ensemble pass no matter how non-wearable it looks during the present season. Simply put, warm clothes have caught our eyes sight again and no don't reach to the peak of imagination where all you see are puffer jackets. The reference we have right here for you is practically made for days when it isn't unbearably humid and yet cute and comfortable in its own way.

Before you overthink this look, here's something casual yet smashing perfect, and spiffy. A few days ago B-town's ever-trending couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared some pictures with us from the latter's birthday celebrations. They were holidaying in New York City. And, it was a blast of a party as the smiles, candles, and cake suggested. But, you see, a fashionista, becomes police when an eye-stealing ensemble is spotted especially when cool celebrities wear them.

Our incessant scroll time took a pause as we saw the Sooryavanshi actress in Reformation's strappy white dress that costs approximately Rs. 14,400 that featured black flower prints all pretty. She layered this body-hugging number with a shirt that coordinated so perfectly. The 38-year-old had its sleeves rolled up and she allowed her OOTD to steal all of the light as Katrina had no jewellery on to accessorise her look.

And, there goes the heart-throb, he hugged his darling wife super tight. He rocked a casual look with his baseball cap, blue jumper, and black sunnies.

