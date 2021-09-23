Katrina Kaif relishes the cold weather in Altaussee in her yellow sweater by Philosophy: Yay or Nay?

Every season brings a different vibe to fashion. The style totally changes according to the weather. While we are still enjoying some parts of the late monsoons, one actress is adoring the winter season. has been in Turkey for the shoot of her new movie. Now she has gone to Altaussee and she is absolutely adoring the weather there.

Katrina Kaif is famous for many of her movies, one of which is Ek Tha Tiger. The actress is shooting for the third sequel to the movie, Tiger 3. With her amazing acting and style, she has made a place in the hearts of many. Katrina has flooded our social media with her adorable pictures and here is another one.

The actress was seen enjoying her stay in the country as she is loving the weather over there. Her recent pictures from Altaussee proves she is definitely a winter baby. Katrina posed happily in her bright yellow sweater from the label Philosophy. The oversized sweater features loose full sleeves and a high neck which she had folded.

Katrina looked adorable with her hair flowing with the wind and her pretty smile. The yellow colour surely brings out the brightness in her face. No doubt she looks good in that colour. She flaunted her luminous natural skin with no makeup at all. Also, she kept her centre-parted wavy hair let loose in the wind.

The Fitoor actress has made it her motto to impress us with her style and looks. We are in awe of this natural everyday look of hers.

