Katrina Kaif’s breezy yet cute summer dress should be a staple in every girl’s closet; Yay or Nay?

We are a fan of celebrities stepping out and showing off their street style lately. Right from chic co-ord sets to maxi dresses, Bollywood actresses are making up for the lost time with their most fashionable fits. Now that things are getting back to the new normal, we’re seeing more and more celebs showing off their chic wardrobe and is the latest person on the list.

The actress who was spotted in the city yesterday made a chic statement and ensured all eyes were on her. Her modest yet cut summer dress bore sleeves and a high-neckline while cinching on her waist. The breezy summer dress then flared out in an A-line silhouette and cropped right above her knees to show off her long toned legs.

The pastel dress bore her favourite print - floral and it’s no surprise that it’s her absolute go-to for any event. Adding to the look, she kept the summery vibe alive as she styled the look with brown strappy flats and ditched her usual heels. Leaving her brunette mane down in soft waves, she covered most of her face with a black mask. From what it looks like, she even ditched her makeup to let her natural glow do the talking. We are quite a fan of her chic yet breezy OOTD. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

