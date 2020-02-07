Katrina Kaif’s chic and minimal denim outfit is ideal for a casual brunch: Yay or Nay?

For the screening of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer Malang, Katrina Kaif caught us off guard with her sartorial choice. Check it out!

Since the model-turned-actor skyrocketed to fame back in 2007, she gravitated herself towards embellished sarees and opulent gowns. The actress used to take some sartorial risks with bold colours and deep cut blouses. Over her 16-year-long career, her sense of style has been through a major transformation. In recent years, it can be seen that ‘less is more’ is ’s go to vibe while putting a look together. Her recent sartorial choices have been fuss-free, simple and more elegant. Now her fashion persona is all about clean and neat silhouettes and we are here for it!

Last night for the exclusive screening of Malang, Katrina Kaif opted for an effortless denim dress and left us puzzled. Her washed out denim dress had a v-neckline and knife pleats at the shoulder. The dress’s hem finished inches above her knee and also featured big puffy sleeves. The Bharat star paired her dress with creamish white heels. For her glam look, she wore minimal makeup and just highlighted her eyes with ample mascara and filled in brows. Katrina completed her look with a pair of silver hoops. She parted her velvety locks and let them down in soft curls.

We are all in for effortlessly dressing down and Katrina Kaif seems to be on board. What do you think about Katrina Kaif’s denim outfit? Comment below and let us know.

