Katrina Kaif’s floral Sabyasachi lehenga is PERFECT for your best friend’s summer wedding: Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif’s Sabyasachi lehenga was a canvas featuring a floral foliage stretching across it. And it is perfect to make heads turn at your BFF’s nuptials. Take a look!

For as long as we can remember, held onto sheer, heavily embroidered sarees in her early days as an emerging star. Slowly but steadily the star has evolved into the style icon that she is now. There is no denying that she has had her fair share of fashion faux pas and has managed to rise high above them all. But isn’t that what fashion is about? From blingy, over-the-top silhouettes to clean, simpler lines, Katrina Kaif has gone through some major metamorphosis. Today, her ethnic wardrobe includes pieces by some of the best couturiers such as Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre and so on. For an event today, she hit it out of the park yet again!

For the promotional event, Katrina Kaif opted for an exuberant floral number by the one and only Sabyasachi. The high-waisted lehenga’s creamish white surface was laded with pastel pink, yellow and orange flowers. The lehenga was heavily gathered at the waistline adding a dramatic flare to it with layers and layers of fabric. She paired her lehenga with a sleeveless scoop neck choli featuring the same floral foliage. Furthermore, she completed her outfit with a matching dupatta adorned with a slim creamish white border.

For her glam look, she wore a thin layer of makeup, a nude lip hue, filled in her ebony coloured brows and applied ample mascara on her eyelashes. The diva outdid herself with an impeccably contoured face. She let down her sleek locks effortlessly on her shoulders. Katrina added the final touch to her faultless look with a pair of statement earrings. This look is undoubtedly a big yay for us!

What do you think about Katrina Kaif in a floral outfit by Sabyasachi? Comment below and let us know.

