Katrina Kaif’s Haldi look in a white Sabyasachi lehenga, floral jewellery made our heart flutter; Yay or nay?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has been an added bonus to our Christmas and New year cheers for the year. While the wedding has got extra curious on who the guests were, what the couple’s wore and as we diligently refresh our ‘gram feed every hour waiting to see at least a picture of how beautiful the couple looked, the new bride and groom blessed our feed with their wedding pictures looking in Sabyasachi on December 9th. And yes, of course, the four snaps only made us greedy, desperately waiting for more. And today, VicKat took to their gram sharing generous candid clicks from their Haldi ceremony and we can’t keep calm. Could our working Saturday life be any better!

Katrina Kaif was her happiest shelf in a stunning ivory organdy lehenga that bore intricate gota and tilla embroidery work and sequin details. Her embroidered blouse featured a V neckline and the skirt bore vertical tiny floral embroidered pattern and also featured the brand’s Bengal Tiger logo in the skirt’s waistband.The star who was a regal Sabyasachi bride in red lehenga didn’t fail us with her Haldi look and stunning Mehandi by Bollywood’s favourite Mehandi artist Veena Nagda. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania did a great job as usual in making Katrina look ethereal. Along with the jasmine garland, floral jewellery, which included jasmine-jhumkas, ring and bangles, from Floral Art by Srishti matched her white organza lehenga and made the diva look like a princess. Katrina wore her sheer organza dupatta, which featured gota and marori embroidery, trimmed with kiran, like a cape over her shoulders and layered it with a bright pink shawl with a gold border like Vicky who was all smiles in his Sabyasachi embroidered khadi kurta and salwar. The adorable couple melted our hearts with their Haldi celebration pictures.

