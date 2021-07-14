Katrina Kaif’s OOTD is all things chic and gorgeous and we’re loving the colourful hues; Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif has always been ahead of the game when it comes to her love for bodycon dresses and today it proved to be no different. Check it out.

With almost two decades in the industry, has managed to always be a step ahead when it comes to her fashion choices. Right from her love for trendy ensembles to experimenting in sarees, the actress has managed to rock it all in style. While anything that she picks up looks good on her, Kat’s love for bodycon knows no bounds.

Today, it proved to be no different as the actress picked out yet another trendy bodycon and ensured all eyes were on her. Ms Kaif chose a classic mini dress that showed off her long toned legs while also ensuring that the prints are on point. Kat loves her floral prints but we often love it when it takes it a notch higher with an abstract print like this. The bright colours definitely added colour to the gloomy Mumbai weather.

The bodycon further accentuated her curvy frame while the ruched silhouette added extra oomph. Stepping up her style, the actress further chose for a gorgeous glam with a flawless base, perfectly contoured cheekbones and a bit of definition around the eyes. She then left her brunette mane down in soft waves that perfectly matched the vibe of the dress and let her signature hairstyle do all the talking.

We are a fan of her look and it's definitely a Yay from our end. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

