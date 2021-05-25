Katrina Kaif’s outfits are an inspiration for monsoon and here’s why: 7 Times the actress dressed in VIBGYOR

Before you see the actual rainbow this monsoon season, let's take a look at the gorgeous Katrina Kaif dressed in the rainbow colours.

When we think of effortless style and bold charisma, the only name that comes to our head is style queen, . She has always been bold with her choices in outfit and yet has alway managed to bring out an exceptional femininity in each attire that she flaunts. From everyday casuals to red carpet gowns, Katrina’s mesmerising beauty and sense of style always manages to make a strong statement. Although she has always maintained her style quotient as minimal and fuss-free, the diva sure loves to dress in vibrant and popping colours. And let's face it, there is not a single shade that she cannot pull off! So let’s take a look at all the times Katrina dressed in eye-catching rainbow colours.

Valiant In Violet

Katrina loves living her princess moments in ravishing gowns and this one is no less. Dressed in a stunning gown featuring a sequined bodice and a full printed skirt by Georges Chakra, Katrina lived every girl’s fairytale dream. The Fitoor actress paired the look with black sandals and minimal earrings.

Impressive Indigo

Katrina managed to look elegant and charismatic in this indigo floral dress that also made for a great daytime outfit that you can wear for a midweek brunch. The gorgeous Katrina Kaif carried a floral indigo mid-sleeved wrap dress with great elegance and glamour. The dress bore a plunging neckline and a small train in front along with mutton sleeves. She paired the dress with nude gladiator heels and dewy makeup.

Bold And Beautiful In Blue

Count on Katrina Kaif to blow our minds with the simplest yet most awestrucking looks. Dolled up in a blue satin pantsuit, Katrina looked like a Greek Goddess. The Sooryavanshi actress looked resplendent as she opted for a formal style pantsuit that featured a long jacket layered over a matching jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. She accessorised the stunning look with gold hoop earrings and a multi-layered necklace. The diva further amplified her look with a pair of classy black pumps.

Gorgeously Green

Katrina definitely shows us how to spruce up our moods with cute outfits while we are stuck at home. Wearing a floral green dress by Dolce and Gabbana, the actress looked like a fresh daisy. The country-style midi dress decked in vintage prints and pretty patterns featured a sweetheart neckline and a fitted bodice. The tiered dress made for a versatile and eye-catching pick. Kaif completed the look by styling it with a stack of gold and silver bracelets.

Young And Reckless In Yellow

Katrina Kaif always manages to have us all in awe of her fashion choices. Since yellow is already a colour of radiant positivity and brightness, Katrina looked like a ray of sunshine as she opted for a bright yellow off-shoulder body con dress. Like always, the Phone Bhoot actress kept her overall look basic, allowing her ensemble to do all the talking by simply pairing the outfit with metallic heels and simple statement earrings.

Optimistic Orange

Although Katrina looks like a Goddess in every shade, the brighter colours definitely suit her the best. The actress looked like an orange candy as she picked out a bright orange bodycon dress with ruched detailing. The sleeveless dress gave a flattering fit and reached till below her knees. She accessorised the look in the most subtle way with neutral strappy pumps and small silver hoop earrings.

Ravishing In Red

Katrina always manages to make heads turn in any room that she enters. The actress looked absolutely sizzling as she raised the temperature in a red hot gown by Naeem Khan. The gown featured a plunging neckline and cap sleeves. She let the gown take the center stage as she opted for minimal accessories by simply styling the outfit with a pair of dangling earrings and gold sandals.

Which colour did Katrina pull off the best? Let us know in the comments below.

