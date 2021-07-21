Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan: 5 actresses who made denim jumpsuits a part of their casual wardrobe

From airport looks to casual dinners, we have spotted our Bollywood leading ladies slaying the denim jumpsuit look time and again. If you don’t know what to wear, then you can just put on a denim jumpsuit and you are good to go! You can never go wrong with a denim jumpsuit and it can be worn as an off-duty look as well as on-duty look. You only need to make a good investment on stylish denim jumpsuits that can give you a chic and versatile look. Denim jumpsuits are literally for every season and that is why they are our favourite trend! Here, we have our Bollywood leading ladies looking effortlessly stylish in simple denim jumpsuits. So have a look and get inspired!

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani brought it in a little bit of retroness with this denim jumpsuit. The alluring jumpsuit featured a flared bottom and a front cut out that added an eye-catching magnetism to the overall look. The front cut also managed to break the monotony of the jumpsuit. However, the highlight of the outfit was the long detailed belt which brought out the moderness of the outfit. The Kabir Singh actress accessorised the look with chunky gold hoops and a high ponytail that further amplified the look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan picked out the perfect and most comfortable airport look as she stepped out in a denim jumpsuit. The ensemble from House of Eda featured a contrast white stitching detail which amplified the attire. Sara wore the collared number with a pair of white sneakers, a matching face mask, a baseball cap, and an over-the-body bag.

Name one fashion trend that the gorgeous Katrina Kaif cannot carry. We will wait. Katrina is known for her comfort and fuss-free dressing and for her ability to still always be one of the best-dressed ladies at events. The diva made heads turn yet again with a denim jumpsuit. It featured a deep V-neckline, buttons on the front and buttons of the side of the sleeves. The actress maintained the simplicity of the flared jumpsuit by ditching the jewellery and simply pairing it with black strappy heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is popular for her penchant for reinvented classics. For a dinner outing with Manish Malhotra, the Roohi actress picked a fitted stone-washed denim jumpsuit with a flared pant cut. The jumpsuit featured zippers and patch pocket details, and a retro vibe. Janhvi added a contemporary touch to the jumpsuit by styling it with square-toed tan heels and a sleek black cross-body bag.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is definitely making her mark in the industry slowly yet steadily. The actress was seen dressed in a dark-washed denim jumpsuit that featured a belt that cinched her waist perfectly to give that coveted silhouette despite the rest of the outfit having a relaxed fit. She maintained the minimalism of the chic outfit by skipping the accessories and simply pairing the attire with a pair of pretty blue pumps and a plain black watch.

Which actress looked the best in a denim jumpsuit according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

