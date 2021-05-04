Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan: 5 Time B-town divas lived every girl’s fairytale dream in a gown

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live a fairytale dream? Well, our B-town divas are doing just that in these magical gowns.

To wear a gown at least once in your life is literally every girl’s dream! There is nothing more glamorous than a gown that gives out quintessential princess vibes. I mean, I would not mind if gowns could become a part of our daily wardrobes someday. Our Bollywood queens have time and again made a statement with their fairytale gowns. From red carpets to photoshoots, our leading ladies have made us drool over their princess looks. Give your eyes a little treat and check out this list of a few of our favourite gown looks by our B-town divas that we still have not been able to get over!

There is a reason why Katrina Kaif was referred to as a ‘Barbie Doll’ cause let’s face it, no one does glamour better than her. The gorgeous actress looked radiant as ever in this powder blue gown by the designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. The gown was fully embroidered and embellished in the most minimal way that perfectly matched Katrina’s style. It featured a plunging neckline and the actress kept it simple by accessorising it with only a pair of dangling diamond earrings.

Anushka added a dose of drama to her fairytale gown look in this lavender gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. The form-fitted floor length lavender gown featured sheer detailing and a high neckline. It was embellished with intricate sequins and crystal work in geometric patterns along with feather-trimmed sleeves and feathers along the hemline of the dress. Since the pastel gown was heavily embellished, Anushka simply complemented the mermaid-cut gown with a pair of chandelier diamond earrings and her wedding ring.

We all got to learn how to make heads turn as soon as you enter the room from Alia Bhatt. She looked magnificent in this black strapless gown by Zuhair Murad couture. The gown featured a fitted bodice and a full skirt, and was decked with sequins all over making the actress shine brighter than ever. Alia let the gown take up the centre stage by simply pairing it with nothing but diamond studs.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor took the millennial fashion up a notch as she walked down the runway in this colourful gown by Rahul Mishra. The upper half of the strapless gown was embroidered with abstract shapes and it later transcended into a colourful long skirt that was decked with eye-catching embroidery all over. The young actress accessorised this modish ensemble with a diamond choker that uplifted the entire look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked no less than a radiant princess as she was seen walking the red carpet in a strapless white gown by designer Gaurav Gupta that literally made heads turn. The gown featured intricate silver hand embroidery and a floral organza applique. It had a fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt that added a much-needed drama to the look. The actress let the gown do all the talking as she opted for only simple diamond studs.

Which actress made you want to get into a gown right away? Let us know in the comments below.

