Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan: 6 favourite fashion picks that you need to add to your wardrobe this week

Although we should not get into trends too much and let ourselves decide what we are and what we want to wear, we all do care a little bit about staying in vogue. I mean there is really nothing wrong in knowing what people are wearing these days and what is new in contemporary fashion. So to help you arrange your closet as per what is hot, we have a few fashion picks that are so in style right now. This season has been all about being comfortable with yourself and not wearing something that is out of your comfort zone. Our Bollywood divas proved that cool and comfy is the new glam with their recent fashion picks.

Mid-sleeve dresses

Mid-sleeve dresses are our top favourite this season! They look elegant and charismatic and yet make a great choice for summer wear or for a mid-week brunch! The gorgeous carried a floral blue mid-sleeved wrap dress with great elegance and glamour. She paired the dress with nude gladiator heels and dewy makeup.

Buy a mid-sleeve dress here

Price: Rs.1649

White trainers

Classic white trainers have been a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe. They literally match with any outfit and can uplift the look of a casual attire. Among the many divas spotted wearing white trainers, the bubbly totally nailed the casual look with them. She donned an oversized round-neck t-shirt with neon green tiny shorts that she paired with white trainers. The trainers were definitely the highlight of the outfit.

Buy white trainers here

Price: Rs.2639

Short blazers

Short blazers or cropped blazers are so in style right now! They not only add a touch of sophistication to even the simplest looks, but they also simultaneously bring an especially trend-forward element. Sara Ali Khan loves to mix and match her outfits and come up with eye-catching and colour popping looks. The Coolie No.1 actress was seen wearing colour block coordinated outfit. She paired up a bright green skirt with a hot pink cropped blazer and an azure blue crop top. Sara added just the perfect finishing touch with matching green strappy heels.

Buy a short blazer here

Price: Rs.3740

White denims

Denims are already a go-to for every woman but white denims are catching on in the fashion world again. Distressed whites and skinny white denims are a classic that you need to add in your wardrobe if you have not already. The exotic girl, Jonas carried the white denims with royalty and grace just like she carries a red carpet gown. She went for a monotone look by teaming the denims with a classic white shirt. She maintained the simplicity of the look by pairing it with nude sandals.

Buy white denims here

Price: Rs.849

Flip-flops

Flip-flops are our most-preferred footwear most of the time and especially during the summers. They look great with super casual looks and are also extremely comfortable. A lot of our Bollywood queens have carried flip-flops with charm like our very own Nora Fatehi. She paired her all black casual look that featured a crop top and bicycle shorts with matching black flip-flops. Although the look was extremely casual, Nora did not compromise on style.

Buy flip-flops here

Price: Rs.324

Summer jumpsuits

Breezy jumpsuits in soothing and soft pastel tones are so in vogue this summer! They look extremely glamorous and are also super comfy. The beautiful Diana Penty was seen flaunting a pastel yellow jumpsuit which made for a perfect summer wear. The jumpsuit featured a plunging neckline and perfectly complemented the skin-tone of the actress. Diana accessorised the overall outfit with golden hoops and nude Cinderella heels.

Buy a summer jumpsuit here

Price: Rs.899

