Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt: When stars were OBSESSED with shimmery pants & showed how to don it

For the longest time, pants have been just a basic addition to complete the fancy blouse. The rare times when pants do make a statement is when they're unusually styled as bellbottoms, distressed or coloured. A simple yet effective way to make your look all about your pants, to add some dazzle, shimmer and shine.

Of course, nobody does it better than our favourite leading ladies who have also time and again served as inspiration for some of the best and top-notch looks.

Take a look at how Bollywood's A-listers have made a strong case and a strong statement with their shimmery pants that not only add to their look but accentuate their figure as well.



The Sooryavanshi star paired two raging trends together. She looked effortlessly stylish as always in a navy blue floral shirt that she neatly tucked into a pair of sequin navy blur shimmery jogger pants. The 38-year-old went high on style with a pair of simple stilettos and a rosy glam glow.

Sara Ali Khan

Known for her quirky and off-beat looks, Sara Ali Khan also hopped on the bandwagon with a pair of shimmery purple flared high-waisted pants. She kept her styling simple and picked out a one-shoulder black crop top that showed off her sculpted abs. A pair of metallic gold pumps and her hair styled in a messy way completed her look.



Taking things a notch higher, Alia Bhatt elevated her glam look with a coordinated sequin set. She styled her high-waisted silver sequin pants with a blazer-type crop top and topped off her look with silver strappy stilettos. Her hair styled into easy beach waves and a soft glow topped off this disco-esque look.

Manushi Chhillar

The Miss Indian winner showed us how to do tone-on-tone right but with sequins! She looked glamorous in a champagne-hued satin shirt neatly tucked into rose gold sequin high-waisted pants that were high on style! Simple gold stilettos, smokey eyes and her hair tousled to perfection were all that this look was about.



Always open to experimenting both on and off-screen, Taapsee put forth a retro '90s look in a pair of high-waisted pants styled with a simple classic white shirt. Wild curls left free, defined eyeliner and an elegant crystal choker completed this look.

Alaya F

Straying away from the norm, Alaya dazzled in an unusual black look. She opted for a dramatic strapless black top styled with a pair of high-waisted black sequin pants that bore thigh-high slits that only added to the drama of the look. A clean makeup look, hair styled in a smooth manner topped it off.

Kundra

The most recent diva to bring back the shimmer pants and how! Shilpa Shetty stole the show with a pair of high-waisted gold sequin pants that she styled with a simple black crop top and black riveted pumps that completed her glamazon diva look.

