Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood Queens who rocked the casual look

Casual wear is the most important part of our wardrobe and these leading ladies showed us just how to rock it.

Summer is all about staying in style without moving out of your comfort zone. Our Bollywood divas were recently spotted nailing the casual look with panache and without compromising on their comfort. Comfy joggers and cute denim shorts teamed with classic white sneakers were seen to be at the top of the preference list. These recently spotted Bollywood queens pulled off the casual look in style and utmost sophistication. Here, we have a list of some of our favourite looks!

Ananya Panday has been a fashion icon among the youth even before she stepped into the industry. She was spotted wearing tie-dye joggers and a contrasting tie-dye crop top. She kept the look neat and simple by teaming her outfit with go-to white sneakers. Ananya looked just like a girl-next-door but also ensured to stay in vogue.

Sara Ali Khan has been making us drool over her vacay looks in Maldives. Her recent casual beach look is something to adore. She was seen wearing a white crop top and white shorts with neon pockets. She further completed the white and neon ensemble with a neon sports bra underneath her crop top. This look is definitely our favourite beach look this season!

The sensational was seen beating her Monday blues in style! In her recent Instagram post, she rocked the casual look by wearing a blue printed round neck t-shirt and denim shorts. The outfit was as simple as it could get and still managed to make a strong style statement!

Janhavi Kapoor believes in keeping her casual outfit subtle yet elegant. The Roohi actress was seen soaking in the sun in Los Angeles. She was seen wearing a candy coloured tank top and lilac joggers. She added the perfect finishing touch to her athleisure look by teaming it with the dapper sneakers. To top it all, she even ensured that the scrunchie on her wrist matched her overall outfit!

When it comes to dressing up in comfortable casuals without tampering with the style quotient, you got to turn to Ananya Panday! She was recently seen nailing the casual look with washed denims and a henley crop top. She completed her funky look by teaming the outfit with sneakers and a handbag that never went out of style!

Which Bollywood diva rocked the casual look with utmost style according to you?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood divas who took tie dye fashion to the next level

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×