Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone: 5 underrated lehengas that deserve your attention
Lehengas have been a celebrity favourite for as long as we can remember. Not just celebs, most women like to look their best and lehengas most definitely help them reach this goal. While some become an instant favourite, other lehengas slowly grow on you and today we're here doing just that! While we've absolutely loved the lehengas celebs wear, there are some of them that deserve more attention. So, from the depths of our archives, we bring to you all the underrated lehengas that did not get the recognition it deserved!
First up, we have this gorgeous black wonder that Alia Bhatt wore to an event in the city. Inspire of the simplicity of all black, the little sequin detail on the dupatta brings the look together. With glowy makeup, simple straight hair and jhumkas, this look needs all the attention!
Moving on, we have this floral wonder that made quite a lot of heads turn. Katrina Kaif surely looked splendid but we had our eyes on the pockets! Yes, the lehenga had pockets and is there anything we want more? With the muted blue hue and the right amount of jewellery, this look surely created bang!
Next up, we have Sara Ali Khan who looked her best desi self in a black lehenga. While the lehenga skirt bore OTT embellishments, the Pataudi Princess styled it with a simple black blouse and a cape jacket with minimal details. Perfectly balanced and worthy of making a statement, this lehenga is surely on our list for the future weddings we attend!
Kareena Kapoor Khan is another diva who rocked a monotone lehenga in style. White is tricky to pull off in desi attires and this Anita Dongre number was given full justice! With the right amount of jewellery and makeup, this lehenga is surely one of our favourites on this list.
Next on our list is Deepika Padukone who wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' reception. The actress looked no less of a diva as the lehenga stole the attention. While it's not your quintessential lehenga with a matching blouse, this one balanced out the OTT gold ghagra with a simple plunging black blouse. With full sleeves, sleek hair and a tulle dupatta, this lehenga deserves all the attention!
Lastly, we have Priyanka Chopra's full-sleeved lehenga that did manage to grab eyeballs. It's not your mainstream lehenga style, the black less blouse with full sleeves when styled with straight hair and a mang tika. The look was surely quite different from what PeeCee usually ops for. Don't you think?
What are your thoughts about it? If given an opportunity, whose lehenga would you like to wear? Let us know in the comments section below.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Deepika Padukone is the best
Pee, cee looks best
Offcourse Deepika my queen
Deepika is flawless unlike katrina who is all botoxed
Queen Deepika always
Mere Alia Alia
Alia is stunning
Alia Alia Bhatt
Natural beauty alia Bhatt
My favorite actress alia Bhatt
Alia for sure
Only alia Bhatt
Queen Alia Bhatt
Alia looks best
Always alia Bhatt
Deepika, the queen and Sara are beautiful
ALIA LOOKS SOO GOOD
Yes she was also looking pretty
Deepika
In all honesty, Deepika is a class apart from all the others. I am not even a fan. You can just see it. Kat and PC had too much plastic surgery. Sara, Kareena, and Alia are all ordinary looking chubby women from connected families, you can’t really thin to make them look too pretty. But Sara has a confidence that comes from education with the vapid other two don’t have. PV post this.
Katrina and Kareena ❤️❣️
Sara and Deepika i like their dress and combination i like black colour
For me deepika and sara's dress and both are looking beautiful.then kareena and ketrina are also looking good....but alia and priyanka are looking aaaaaathuuuuu
I like deepika's lehanga she is looking pretty
Deepika and Sara