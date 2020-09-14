  1. Home
Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone: 5 underrated lehengas that deserve your attention

If you’re looking for desi lehenga inspiration, we’ve got these underrated wonders that need your attention! Check it out
523421 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 03:40 pm
Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone: 5 underrated lehengas that deserve your attention
Lehengas have been a celebrity favourite for as long as we can remember. Not just celebs, most women like to look their best and lehengas most definitely help them reach this goal. While some become an instant favourite, other lehengas slowly grow on you and today we're here doing just that! While we've absolutely loved the lehengas celebs wear, there are some of them that deserve more attention. So, from the depths of our archives, we bring to you all the underrated lehengas that did not get the recognition it deserved! 

First up, we have this gorgeous black wonder that Alia Bhatt wore to an event in the city. Inspire of the simplicity of all black, the little sequin detail on the dupatta brings the look together. With glowy makeup, simple straight hair and jhumkas, this look needs all the attention! 

Moving on, we have this floral wonder that made quite a lot of heads turn. Katrina Kaif surely looked splendid but we had our eyes on the pockets! Yes, the lehenga had pockets and is there anything we want more? With the muted blue hue and the right amount of jewellery, this look surely created bang! 

Next up, we have Sara Ali Khan who looked her best desi self in a black lehenga. While the lehenga skirt bore OTT embellishments, the Pataudi Princess styled it with a simple black blouse and a cape jacket with minimal details. Perfectly balanced and worthy of making a statement, this lehenga is surely on our list for the future weddings we attend!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is another diva who rocked a monotone lehenga in style. White is tricky to pull off in desi attires and this Anita Dongre number was given full justice! With the right amount of jewellery and makeup, this lehenga is surely one of our favourites on this list. 

Next on our list is Deepika Padukone who wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' reception. The actress looked no less of a diva as the lehenga stole the attention. While it's not your quintessential lehenga with a matching blouse, this one balanced out the OTT gold ghagra with a simple plunging black blouse. With full sleeves, sleek hair and a tulle dupatta, this lehenga deserves all the attention! 

Lastly, we have Priyanka Chopra's full-sleeved lehenga that did manage to grab eyeballs. It's not your mainstream lehenga style, the black less blouse with full sleeves when styled with straight hair and a mang tika. The look was surely quite different from what PeeCee usually ops for. Don't you think?

What are your thoughts about it? If given an opportunity, whose lehenga would you like to wear? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram

SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
