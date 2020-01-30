Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: Here are all the looks from yesterday that you CANNOT miss

From casual desi ensembles to chic dresses, here are all the looks you cannot miss from the day gone by. Check it out

Fashion has become an integral part in the lives of Bollywood celebrities and there’s absolutely no denying that! B-Town divas always make sure to put their best foot forward whenever they step out. From airport lobbies to red carpet appearances and promotional events, they always ensure all eyes are on them. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the divas made a stunning statement. Check out all the looks:

First up, we have Katrina Kaif who made a stunning statement in a chic dress by Rudraksh Dwivedi. The dress featured floral embroideries in white threads all over while a deep plunging neckline showed enough skin. She styled the strappy number with a matching pale yellow jacket that rested on her shoulders. Messy waves and flawless glam completed her look. We cannot take our eyes off her!

Sara Ali Khan

Next on the list is Sara Ali Khan who stepped out in the city in her favourite - casual ethnics. For the day out, she chose a white kurta and styled it with a pair of blue printed pants. She then draped a sheer red dupatta around her neck and completed the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Next, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who stepped out with hubby Saif in a comfy ensemble. For the night out, the diva chose a simple black sweater and paired it up with a pair of navy blue silk pants. Chunky sneakers and her trusted Hermes Birkin bag completed her look.

Moving on, we have Malaika Arora who made a stunning statement in a metallic pink dress by Malak El Ezzawy. The dress featured the very trendy ruched detailing throughout. The mini dress showed enough of her long toned legs while also ensuring all eyes are on her.

Ananya Panday

Lastly, we have Ananya Panday who stepped out in the city in her casual avatar. A pair of classic white shorts and printed shirt worked well on the young actress. Classic white sneakers and a full face of makeup completed her look. We are absolute fans!

Whose look from yesterday was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

