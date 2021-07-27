Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor: When celebrities rocked quirky House of Masaba outfits

A woman wearing many hats, Masaba Gupta is today not just a designer but also a model and an actor. The diva was single-handedly brought up by her mother Neena Gupta and launched her very own label, House of Masaba at the age of 19!

Today marks 12 years of the brand and in a sentimental post on her Instagram, the designer said, "12 Years of smiles, joy, fear, failure, success, wanting, to quit & wanting to never give up," she wrote and went on to add that while she doesn't have lessons to share, she does have a motto that she follows religiously. "Be disciplined about what you do and how you do it," her caption read. Masaba even went on to admit that she doesn't think she's half as talented as her contemporaries but makes up for "What I lack in talent, with hard work."

Here's wishing Masaba and her label, House of Masaba a very happy 12th birthday! Take a look at some of the hottest outfits celebrities sported by the designer so far.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

One look that we're never going to get enough of, is Kareena Kapoor Khan in a polka-dotted saree by the ace designer. Styled by Mohit Rai, the actress looked ultra-glam in the saree which featured a gold border and bore large black polka dots on the white pallu while the rest of the drape featured smaller dots all over. Paired with a black blouse and statement oxidised silver earrings, this was by far one of Bebo's best saree looks!



Speaking of sarees, another diva who has managed to leave us stunned in the ethnic drape is Katrina Kaif. She rocked a bright pink saree with foil prints on it b the ace designer and styled it with a simple white blouse for an elegant desi look.

Ahuja

One of Gupta's closest friends, Sonam Kapoor is a huge advocate of Masaba's designs. Her sister and producer Rhea Kapoor has also launched a limited-edition collection in collaboration with the designer. We love this jade green saree that Sonam sported which came with an unusual blouse that featured puff sleeves and her oxidised silver accessories that completed this look.



Showing us how to do denim on denim right with a girly twist, Alia Bhatt sported a denim strapless crop top with flared denim high-waisted pants. She topped this off with an elegant sheer white starry printed coat that gave it a feminine touch!



Also making a strong case for denim-on-denim, Anushka rocked a coordinated set by Masaba Gupta which came with a crop top and high-waisted flared pants that bore white polka dots on them. She styled this simply with sandy brown shoes, a simple slinky necklace.

Sara Ali Khan

The Love Aaj Kal star picked out a quirky printed coordinated set from Masaba's label, which featured an off-shoulder crop top paired with high-waisted flared, comfortable pants. Statement earrings and her hair styled in a sleek, centre-parted hairdo, completed her look for the day.

Which of the outfits by the designer is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani did colour blocking right in an orange Sonaakshi Raaj pantsuit & hot pink heels: Yay or Nay?