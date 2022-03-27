Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan to Shanaya Kapoor: 5 ways to make it a blue-tiful summer with mini dresses

With mini dresses rearing its head everywhere, you know we've welcomed a new season. Although summer is sweatier, we're here to show you how sweeter it can be for you as. The drill is to soak in all the fun, bright, and cute ensembles and so we have blue outfits in mind. With this guide that has Bollywood ladies in their high-glam avatar, follow these style tips and you'll know that your sartorial journey can be a breeze.

Katrina Kaif

While you shake your legs at a party, allow us to shake up your style. For good when we have this mini dress from Alex Perry. The Sooryavanshi actress donned this light blue body-hugging dress with a deep-cut square neckline and full sleeves. Ami Patel added sparkle to the diva's OOTN with pointed-toe pumps and blue earrings.

Ananya Panday

You say it's time for shopping, we say it's to go fuss-free. The Gehraiyaan actress picked out a mini off-shoulder printed dress that featured a ruffled hem and sleeves. She styled it with a white tote and sports shoes. Replace your tote bag with a mini baguette and slide into stilettos, this can be your date look.

Sara Ali Khan

A mini dress is definitely the answer to every party. Especially when ruffles are in the scene. Clad like a hottie in a sleeveless silk dress that bore an illusion of closed neck with the mesh fabric, this was matched up with ankle-strap heels.

Kiara Advani

Should you decide to treat yourself to something as comfortable as this sky blue dress, make this your date outfit. This skater dress with a halter-neck can be just the pretty addition you need when in doubt and beyond. The Kabir Singh actress styled this up with neutral-toned stilettos. You can work it with white heels as well and a cute clutch. Studded earrings can glam you up as well.

Shanaya Kapoor

If blue dresses are to look so striking at all times, we're ready to marry our eyes to this hue for a lifetime. Tanya Ghavri styled the star in Hervé Léger's sleeveless dress that had heaps of fringes placed on it. Tell us you're ready to pack away outfits that do not look as stunning as this mini number. To seal off her look, she put strappy stilettos in the picture.

Which starlet's dress do you love? Let us know in the comments below.

