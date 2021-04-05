Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan: Summer is here and these divas are shining bright in yellow

Yellow is the colour of positivity, energy, joy and happiness and this summer should represent exactly that.

This summer, our Bollywood divas have made yellow the colour of the season! Yellow makes just the perfect summer colour as it is associated with the sun and also gives a bright and fresh look. Bollywood actresses have been spotted donning in soft shades of yellow and beaming under the hot sun. This colour has the ability to draw a lot more attention as compared to any other on the palette. These fashionistas have made us want to add as much yellow as we can to our wardrobes right away!

The sensational queen, looked like she came straight out of a fairytale in this lemon yellow mini dress. The outfit gave out a very comfortable and easy-going vibe, and would make a great wear for a coffee date or a casual brunch. Katrina kept it extremely minimal and let her adorable dress get all the attention!

Kiara Advani managed to bring the mood boosting yellow colour into her athleisure wear. She was spotted wearing a bright yellow co-ord suit, featuring a sports bra and matching leggings, this outfit provided a flattering fit that perfectly accentuated her curves. She was seen wearing casual slippers and oversized black shades to complete the look.

Ananya Panday knows exactly what’s in style! She adorned a stunning bright yellow mini dress featuring an off-shoulder silhouette. The body con dress was fashioned with ruffles around the sleeves and intricate lace detailing all over with a tiny slit on the hem. Ananya literally took summer style to the next level with this adorable dress.

Sara Ali Khan gave us major summer wear goals with this light yellow floral co-ord set. The set displayed a mini skirt with a belt on the waist and a matching crop top that fit her like a dream! The puffy sleeves of the crop top further amplified the flawless look. Sara added an enticing touch with triangle shaped hoop earrings.

Aditi Rao Hydari gave us some serious summer vibes with this look. She was seen wearing a satin floral shirt with lemon yellow shorts. The shorts were definitely the highlight of the outfit and perfectly incorporated with her shirt. She upgraded her look by pairing it with yellow strappy kitten heels and accessorising it with a chunky layered necklace.

Which actress gave you the best summer vibes with their yellow tone?

