Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan: THESE stunning looks from yesterday are pure gold

From movie screenings to promotional looks, yesterday was a field day for fashion. Check it out!

From heavily embellished sheer sarees to slinky sequin numbers, our beloved Bollywood divas have undergone some terrific fashion transformation over the years. The leading ladies of Bollywood remain untamed when it comes to taking on the hottest trends of the town. Be it a power pantsuit or a tulle loaded number, they have mastered the art of eloquently pulling off chic ensembles. Whenever we find ourselves stuck in a fashion scramble, these ladies are the ones we look up to. And they never fail to leave us with ample inspiration! Check out all the best looks from the day gone by.

Sonam Kapoor yesterday opted for a very opulent head-to-toe brocade outfit by Raw Mango. She paired her deep green salwar which was drenched in golden floral brocade with a brilliant yellow fit-and-flare brocade kurta. Her kurta had all over lush golden brocade detailing. She layered her already substantial outfit with an emerald green jacket which featured elaborate golden floral brocade over it. Sonam Kapoor completed her look with some stunning jewels from her mother’s jewellery box and Amrapali Jewels. She wore two sets of pearl layered necklaces and a choker made of small golden clusters. She also opted for a pair of pearl and emerald drop earrings.

Sonam Kapoor served us with yet another stunning look yesterday. For the exclusive screening of Malang, starring and , the Aisha star looked like a vision in black. Well to be very honest, black is always a good idea! The diva opted for a LBD which had a sheer corset-like panel giving us a glimpse of her toned midriff. Right below her waist, the dress culminated in a flounce. She paired her dress with black pumps and a silver glittery chain-link necklace.

Yesterday at the star studded screening of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer Malang, Katrina Kaif made a chic and minimalistic statement. She opted for a washed out blue dress which finished a few inches above her knees. The dress featured a v-neckline and knife pleats at the shoulder. The bouffant sleeves of the dress added that much needed drama to the simple dress. She topped off her look with a pair of creamish white heels and silver hoop earrings.

Sara Ali Khan

To promote her upcoming feature Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan jetted out to Rajasthan. For the promotional event Sara opted for an elaborate patola ensemble by Mayyur Girotra. The outfit comprised of a high-waisted lehenga featuring zigzag multi-coloured stripes. She paired her lehenga with a red patola choli and layered it with a long red patola jacket with a blue border. For her glam look, she wore minimal makeup, filled in her brows and wore a blush pink lip hue. She also sectioned her hair in two braids and let them fall down effortlessly.

Disha Patani

At the screening of her movie Malang, Disha Patani opted for pristine white separates. The look consisted of an ankle length white skirt with a thigh high slit that had silver fringe detailing. Pairing her skirt with a white bralette with slinky silver straps. Baring her envious midriff, Disha did justice to her stunning white number. She completed her look with a pair of beige block heels and silver chunky hoops. For her glam, Disha let down her tousled wavy locks and highlighted her eyes.

Yesterday the model-turned-actor dressed to kill in an ultra shimmery number by Evyatar Myor. The look featured a long white skirt which was ruched at the waist and embellished with white sequins. She paired her skirt with a silver chainmail top, half-tucking it in her skirt. Malaika Arora eloquently topped off her look with a pair of fine cut diamond earrings by Atul Jewellers. She wore neutral makeup and filled in her bushy brows.

We are crushing hard over all the stunning looks that came our way from yesterday. Which diva is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

