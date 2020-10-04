Katrina Kaif, Selena Gomez to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 6 Times celebs made leather mini skirts their go-to outfit

One piece of clothing that looks effortlessly chic, is the mini skirt. It's not just us, celebrities love them too!

Mini skirts have been in fashion since the beginning of time. They are something that can go from chic, elegant to edgy just with a change in style. They are also seasonless and can be worn during summers, autumn and even make for epic winter wear!

Mini leather skirts are a celebrity staple as well and here are our favourite looks so far.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Only getting younger by the day, Kareena Kapoor wore a faux leather high waisted mini skirt with a monochrome striped bodysuit. To add a pop of colour, she added bright pink pumps to her look and completed it with nude lips and smokey eyes.



Dressed in a similar way as her BFF, Malaika too picked out a high-waisted faux leather skirt with a slit and styled it over a simple white tee. Red stiletto ankle-length boots and her long hair left loose completed her glam look.

Selena Gomez

Selena picked a head-to-toe Versace look that consisted of a leather skirt and matching blazer with a statement gold pin on both. Paired with a simple black bodysuit beneath, Sel added black pumps and gold hoops to accessorise her look. With her hair pulled back into a neat ponytail, she looked chic.

Gigi Hadid

Showing us how to sport the mini skirt in autumn, Gigi opted for a black number with buttons all the way down and styled it with a cropped black turtleneck sweater. Completing her monotone look, she picked out thigh-high boots and a belt to accessorise.

Kendall Jenner

Giving us supermodel vibes, Kendall Jenner wore a black leather skirt with stilettos and a simple grey crop top, keeping it simple. She styled her hair in a natural, blow-dried manner for a simple look.



Giving us a break from all the black, Kat showed us how to rock a pop of colour! She styled a bright, sunshine yellow leather skirt with a retro polka-dot top, golden hoops and matching stilettos to complete her simple but glam look. With her hair styled into natural waves and a rosy glow, it was by far one of the best looks of the diva's.

Who according to you styled the leather mini skirt best? Comment below and let us know.

