Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Shetty: 6 Bollywood actresses and their fancy mangalsutras

Mangalsutra is the most important piece of jewellery that a female wears post her marriage.'Mangalsutra' is defined as "The word mangal means auspicious and sutra means thread – together mangalsutra means an auspicious thread uniting the souls." Mangalsutras no longer have the boring traditional design. Our young actresses have shown their love to wear fancy mangalsutras that have a contemporary and modish vibe to them. Here is a list of B-town actresses who own the fanciest mangalsutras.

Patralekha Paul

Patralekha Paul tied the knot with her long term boyfriend, Rajkummar Rao on 15th November 2021. When the actress made her first appearance as Mrs. Rao at the airport, she donned a bright red saree. But what caught everyone’s attention was her unique mangalsutra. Patralekha’s mangalsutra is from Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s intimate fine jewellery collection. According to reports, this is a Royal Bengal Mangalsutra which is made in 18 carat gold. This mangalsutra is threaded in black onyx and pearls, and is said to be priced at about 1.65 lakhs.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas on 1st December 2018. The couple had a white wedding as well as a traditional Indian wedding. The actress fulfilled her wedding traditions with a Sabyaschi mangalsutra that features a big tear drop solitaire diamond and three small diamonds around. The piece is said to be priced in crores. She even owns a Bvlgari Mangalsutra in 18 carat yellow gold adorned with round black onyx inserts and paved diamonds. The pricing obviously is steep, and the official website says it costs around On the website, Rs 3,49,000.

Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma got married to the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on 11th December 2017. Although the actress is hardly ever seen flaunting her mangalsutra she usually makes sure to wear it during special occasions like Karwa Chauth along with her traditional wear. The statement piece is with beads of diamond and a floral design right in the middle. It's reported that the cost of the mangalsutra is about Rs 52 lakhs.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty got married to London-based businessman Raj Kundra. The actress’ mangalsutra is decked in two lines of short black beaded mangalsutra necklace with a diamond pendant, paired with diamond studs. The jewellery piece is reportedly worth around 30 lakh rupees.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has been giving a glimpse of her married life to her fans and we are all going gaga over it. The actress got married to Vicky Kaushal last month and has been making headlines ever since then. Katrina shared a few pictures of herself on her Instagram flaunting her beautiful mangalsutra. Decked in black onyx and pearls along with two huge diamonds, the mangalsutra is a Sabyasachi creation and costs about 5 lakh rupees.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot to her businessman beau Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Sonam gave a contemporary twist to the traditional mangalsutra and added a personal touch to it by getting her and Anand Ahuja's star signs embedded by the sides of a solitaire in between. The mangalsutra also had traditional black beads and was designed by Usheeta Rawtani. It has Sonam's star sign Gemini on the left and Anand's star sign Leo on the right of the solitaire in the sacred thread.

Which actress' mangalsutra is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone: 6 Different ways to style your pantsuit