Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty to Kriti Sanon: 5 Divas who showed how to party like it's wow in rompers

If you haven't felt the arrival of monsoon yet, saying that you're living under a rock would be an understatement. But, if your party energy and go-glam-mood are still on a supreme level, we'd probably let the above statement pass because where there is fashion, there's warmth and cool. Let's look at godsends also known as rompers that look very summer but the fun is in our minds, sorry not sorry. These are always great picks to look stylish and Bollywood ladies from Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon to Shilpa Shetty Kundra have given testimonies through their looks.

Tara Sutaria

History has been repeated with corsets back in our closets. How about you embrace it via a playsuit? Go monotone and keep it easy on the eye with this Polite Society corseted mini-ensemble which also had a tailored bodice. Meagan Concessio styled the Ek Villian Returns actress with silver hoop earrings, a mini leather bag, and pointed-toe pumps.

Malaika Arora

Not feeling colourful? You'll consider yourself lucky with this romper. The mother-of-one styled her plunging neckline and balloon-sleeved white ensemble with a layered pearl necklace, a snakeskin printed handbag, and gold tiered ankle-strappy stilettos.

Katrina Kaif

Live out your impressively dressed dreams with this black chiffon romper. The Sooryavanshi star was spotted in an outfit that featured satin lapels, lace embroidered scalloped hem, and an in-built belt. She wore it amazingly well with strappy stilettos that suited her OOTN.

Kriti Sanon

If 2022 looks like the year of all pretty colours, you are absolutely right. Sukriti Grover styled the Hum Do Hamare Do actress in Hiro's blazer-style boss romper. This double-breasted attire with a fabric belt was clubbed with slingback heels, stacked rings, and chain-link studded accessories.

Shilpa Shetty

Party light and make heads turn. Sounds like your game? Opt for this Dhruv Kapoor romper. The Nikamma actress sported a white outfit with yellow and black hand-embroidered sequin patterns, a collar, batwing sleeves, and a front tie-up detail. The mother-of-two was styled by Mohit Rai in a choker necklace and black ankle-strappy stilettos.

Whose outfit has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

