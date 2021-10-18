Katrina Kaif shows how to ace cosy style with two chicest outfits fit for brunch and a date; Yay or Nay?

Fall fashion can be anything that's nowhere close to dramatic and can still take your style to new heights. While layering up indicates an overload of snuggly feels, there's more to life than bomber jackets and trench coats. Think outfits that can offset your need to look spiffy and stay warmed up. Get your style tips from Katrina's latest looks.

Here are the blasts of cuteness that can take you to a date night and a party. A few days ago, the Bharat actress was photographed at night as she appeared for the movie screening of Sardar Udham. Katrina picked out a lavender-hued sweatshirt that featured typography in purple. Although it was partially visible, the hue is sure to ease your Monday blues. She rounded out her casual OOTN with a black acid wash button-down skirt. The mini denim number looked put together when teamed with ankle-length boots. With pulled-up sleeves and black boots, she had a vibe of a biker-girl. If you’re heading out with your partner, you can swap boots with ballerina shoes or anything that suits your mood. Her glam remained very simple with glossy pink lips, eyeliner, well-done eyebrows and centre-parted wavy hair.

With Sooryavanshi soon to make blockbuster moves in theatres on November 5, 2021, Katrina has kickstarted the movie promotions in the prettiest way possible. From the Sabyasachi red printed floral lehenga to the recent one in Aya Muse’s white dress, we’re loving the show big time. As seen here, the Anais Dress came with a full-sleeve on one side and the other remained sleeveless. The ribbed midi-length number entailed crew-neck and a side slit. There’s nothing that didn’t say sensuous here, it also had a cut-out detail at the back. It truly doesn’t get hotter than this. Looking as bright as the sun that had her back, Ami Patel complemented the starlet’s Rs. 48,200 worth ensemble with gold fingerings and mini hoops. Breezy tresses blessed with the bliss of beach air, glossy lips, mascara-laden eyes, and eyebrows groomed, putting out the best look came easy to this gorgeous girl. Have a brunch or party scheduled? Hit it up with some oomph.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

