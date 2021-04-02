Katrina Kaif shows us how to dress up for a summer party as she steps out for dinner in the city; Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif styles her strappy satin top with a pair of denim shorts and shows the world how it’s done. Check it out

The temperatures in Mumbai are soaring which means celebrities are shedding off their layers of clothes and keeping things simple and chic in their summer wardrobes. Party and dinner date outfits have taken a full 360-degree turn and while dark hues were the vibe for winter, pastel and lighter shades are ruling the new season. Case in point, last night we spotted as she stepped out for a dinner date in the city.

For the night, the long-legged diva opted to put her legs on display as she picked out a pair of classic blue denim shorts that literally every celebrity is obsessed with right now. Adding to her look, she ditched her usual cropped tees and picked out a strappy satin top. The satin top was clearly a perfect pick for the season and the muted gold hue added more to the vibe of the night.

Talking about adding more to the look, the Zero actress picked out a pair of clear strappy heels that added more height to her already long frame. Opting for her signature soft waves for the night, she ditched her accessories and completed the look with a neutral makeup look.

We think the look is a definite winner and a perfect inspiration for all summer parties for the season. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: 3 Easy hacks and ways to amp up your casual wardrobe

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×