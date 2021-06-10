Katrina Kaif shows us how to repeat outfits like a PRO in a white dress she wore before lockdown

Just like the rest of us, Katrina Kaif too has her favourite outfits. This white shirt-dress is one she was spotted wearing the second time. Take a look!

When it comes to repeating looks, celebrities have avoided it for the longest time. A new look for a new outing has been their mantra, barring their gym wear and workout gear, most celebrities try to avoid repeating the same look. Only a few mainstream Bollywood divas are all for the idea.

Barring For , restyling her jeans and tank tops comes naturally. Not just that, the diva even repeated a red carpet look when attending the Vanity Fair after-party a couple of years ago! too has often restyled old outfits and given us brand new looks without us even realising it.

With the pandemic ensuring that we're all holed up at home as much as possible, the urge to step out and show off our latest ootd, is high. Right now, we'll take any opportunity to get out of pj's and wear our favourite outfits.

Seems like has the same idea! The diva was spotted outside director Zoya Akhtar's house a few days ago. She picked out a simple white shirt dress to keep her look simple as she waved to the shutterbugs who snapped her.

Showing off her cropped, straight hairdo, the diva paired her white dress with a floral mask and blue Vans before heading inside.

Take a look at her outfut here.

But we did some digging and realised that Kat had previously worn the same dress just sometime before the lockdown was announced, back in 2020! Not big on accessories, the diva kept her look simple even then and styled it with classic white sneakers and poker-straight hair as she stepped out of a cafe!

Seems like Kat has a favourite outfit for meetings and errands. And we already know that she's a fan of white outfits!

What are your thoughts on her look? Comment below and let us know.

