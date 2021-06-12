Katrina Kaif to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 celebs that made us drool over their backless outfits

There is nothing that screams confidence and boldness louder than a sultry backless outfit.

Our Bollywood divas have time and again reached for backless styles as they offer the perfect blend of elegance and subtle sultriness. It is a long-beloved trend in areas from fashion to dance, backless numbers are getting especially popular. It is a highly preferred outfit choice during award ceremonies and red-carpet looks. A show-stopping backless outfit is one of the most striking ways to stand out on the red carpet. Be it a plain, form-fitting dress or an exquisitely-detailed one, here we have a list of our favourite Bollywood leading ladies looking ravishing in backless outfits.

Katrina looks stunning in each outfit that she dons and there is no debate about that. She looked sizzling hot in a red gown by Julien Macdonald. The gorgeous backless gown was heavily embellished throughout and bore full sleeves along with padded shoulders and a deep, plunging V-neckline. The back showed enough skin and was filled with strappy details. It fit her like a dream and accentuated her curves in all the right places. She simply opted for diamond earrings and black strappy heels.

Shraddha Kapoor looks like the perfect girl-next-door in every outfit that she wears. She looked stunning in a colour blocked dress by Safiyaa clothing. The bodycon backless midi dress in a hot pink hue with a tangerine halter neck featured a cape style over the shoulder with a short sweeping train. She kept it minimal and fuss-free by ditching the accessories and opting for nude pumps.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena has managed to be a fashion inspiration for young girls in the early 2000’s and now for young mommies. The Ki and Ka made heads turn yet again as she was adorned in a backless sparkly silver dress that bore a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and floaty loose bell sleeves. Bebo pulled off the look with utmost grace and teamed it with matching strappy heels.

Rakul Preet Singh

Newbie, Rakul Preet Singh has managed to create quite a storm with her acting performances as well as her outfit choices. She looked resplendent in a black backless jumpsuit by Alexander Terekhov. The jumpsuit had a rich simplicity to it and featured a mid-waist belt and a plunging low neckline. She styled the outfit with long earrings and black sandals.

The evergreen Malaika Arora always puts us in complete awe of her sizzling and temperature-raising looks. She set the red carpet on fire in a red hot gown by Julien Macdonald. The backless satin gown featured a bold cut on the front and a thigh-high slit that only Malaika can pull off. She accessorised the gown with statement earrings and silver heels.

Whose backless outfit did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

