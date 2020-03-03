Katrina Kaif to Shraddha Kapoor & Malaika Arora; THESE looks from yesterday need your attention

From gorgeous bodycon dresses to sequinned ensembles, here are all the looks from yesterday that you cannot miss. Check it out

Fashion in Bollywood has definitely taken a front seat and the recent past has been enough proof of it. From industry parties to red carpet events, the focus is now always on how stunningly dressed divas are on every occasion. Yesterday proved to be no different as the divas came dressed in some of the most gorgeous ensembles. Have a look:

First up, we have Katrina Kaif who stepped out for an event in the city. She stuck to her usual style and opted for a bodycon dress. What stole the show was the fact that she chose for a bright orange hue that made it difficult to miss her in the crowd. Gorgeous glam and voluminous waves completed the look and we turned absolute fans!

Moving on we have 2 looks by the Baaghi 3 actress who is out and about promoting the movie. First up, she chose for a casual look as she paired the classic pair of blue jeans with a printed strappy tee that felt like an ideal attire to ring in the summers in style. Adding that extra oomph to the look, she styled it with a pair of strappy heels.

Moving on, she chose a printed strappy dress by Saaksha & Kinni. The bright yellow dress was then cinched at the waist with a broad belt. Strappy heels and large hoops completed her look.

Next on the list is Malaika Arora who made a stunning statement in a sequined gown by Alina Anwar Couture. The bright green gown featured an asymmetric neckline, peplum silhouette and a thigh-high slit that showed enough of her long toned legs. A black belt cinched her waist while her flawless glam complimented the look.

Kiara Advani

Lastly, Kiara Advani made quite a lot of heads turn in Beyonce’s Adidas X Ivy Park collection. She styled her athleisure attire with a full face of glam and voluminous waves that made for a stunning look.

Who was the best-dressed celebrity according to you? Let us know in the comments section below.

